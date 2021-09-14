Letter: Show more care for bicycle riders

So this summer I started riding my bicycle hardcore. Enough to put a few thousand miles on and wear my rubber out. It has come to my attention that 90% of the drivers out there have little to no regard for bicycles. This is dangerous behavior on those drivers' parts. For those that are not aware, riders have the right of way over you, just like pedestrians. We can ride the roads. We obey the same laws you have forgotten about, such as signaling. The danger imposed on riders from people not signaling is appalling. To those 10% that follow the laws and give the right of way to us bicyclists, we love you. To the rest, let me remind you of the law: Section 1234. "Riding on roadways, shoulders, bicycle or in-line skate lanes and bicycle or in-line skate paths. (a) Upon all roadways, any bicycle or in-line skate shall be driven either on a usable bicycle or in-line skate lane or, if a usable bicycle or in-line skate lane has not been provided, near the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway or upon a usable right-hand shoulder in such a manner as to prevent undue interference with the flow of traffic except when preparing for a left turn or when reasonably necessary to avoid conditions that would make it unsafe to continue along near the right-hand curb or edge. Conditions to be taken into consideration include, but are not limited to, fixed or moving objects, vehicles, bicycles, in-line skates, pedestrians, animals, surface hazards or traffic lanes too narrow for a bicycle or person on in-line skates and a vehicle to travel safely side-by-side within the lane"; Section 1146: "Drivers to exercise due care. (a) Notwithstanding the provisions of any other law to the contrary, every driver of a vehicle shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any bicyclist, pedestrian, or domestic animal upon any roadway and shall give warning by sounding the horn when necessary"; Section 1231: "Traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles or skating or gliding on in-line skates. Every person riding a bicycle or skating or gliding on in-line skates upon a roadway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by this title, except as to special regulations in this article and except as to those provisions."