I am Tim Graham and I ride a motorcycle. I have noticed that the town of Scipio recently spread gravel on the secondary roads and intersections. I realize that the gravel is placed to soak up the excessive tar that seeps up to the surface during the hot summer months. What the town of Scipio doesn't realize is that the gravel presents a serious risk to motorcyclists. There are no warning signs such as "Loose Gravel" to make drivers aware.
Last week I was traveling south on Route 34 near the Scipio town barn with plans to take a left turn onto Hunter Road. I knew the gravel was at the intersection and slowed down appropriately to make the turn. Unfortunately, the car behind me didn't realize how much my speed was reduced and nearly rear-ended my motorcycle at that intersection.
I drive the roads in Scipio regularly and I am well aware of the gravel on the Scipio roads and intersections. My concern is for the motorcyclist and regular automobile drivers that are not aware of the loose gravel that could cause an accident or take someone's life because there is no signage warning them.
Tim Graham
Union Springs