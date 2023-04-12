Clean water is a necessity for farms in Cayuga County. The health and safety of our families, livestock and communities depend on it, which is why we have made great strides in implementing best management practices to build up soil health and reduce runoff. Our farms continually strive to learn more and improve each year. The same should be said for the county’s approach to the monitoring of water quality in Owasco Lake.

There have been discussions in the Cayuga County Legislature about the future of water sampling and testing, because of the retirement of longtime researcher John Halfman. Everyone who cares about the lake should want the best data and most comprehensive research to truly understand how best to improve water quality.

Partners for Healthy Watersheds, a coalition of agricultural organizations, farmers, and agriculture professionals, encourage legislators to do their due diligence to find the most qualified research entity to conduct the work.

Community feedback and stakeholder buy-in will make for a collective approach that will best serve our community and the lake. Perhaps the way it has been previously done is the best option, but shouldn’t we explore all possibilities before making a decision that could affect the lake for years to come?

Jon Patterson

Aurelius

Jon Patterson is a member of Partners for Healthy Watersheds and owner of Patterson Farms.