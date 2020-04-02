Letter: Small businesses key to downtown
Letter: Small businesses key to downtown

The Citizen Editorial Board Sunday opinion is the opinion of so many in the city of Auburn.

One would hope the council members will react quickly with the request to repurpose some of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative money to the taxpayers who own small businesses.

It is unfortunate that the editorial board had to point this out to the majority of councilors but they are too busy improving the downtown area and not realizing that the small business is the key.

Thanks again and maybe I don't know math but I know when the real small businessman who actually pays taxes is getting the short end of the stick again.

Robert Buschman

Auburn

