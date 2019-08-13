President Franklin D. Roosevelt started Social Security when he signed the Social Security Act, part of his New Deal, in 1935.
Only Congress can authorize borrowing money from the Social Security Trust Fund. From Art. 1 Sec. 8: “The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States.”
Thus only Congress can put money in or take money away from Social Security. To-date, no money has ever been actually set aside for Social Security. Money collected for Social Security has always been spent as quickly as it comes in.
The so-called Social Security Trust Fund exists in name only, and the funds are co-mingled with the general fund. This means that money collected for Social Security goes to the Social Security Administration, which first uses some of the proceeds to pay out current claims, then looks to put the surplus funds into some place to save it for future use.
The safest place to invest such money turns out to be U.S. Treasury bonds. (This means its full balance can then be borrowed from by the government as soon as it is collected.) Therefore, Social Security does not really have any money except the government IOUs in its fund.
The first president to ask Congress for funds was President D. Eisenhower. He used funds to sell bonds to build Interstate Highways. It was for jobs for returning veterans of World War II.
President Nixon borrowed from it for the space program ... and we went to the moon!
Unfortunately the normal U.S. budget process has become so addicted to the easy credit that the security fund has provided that it should now concern anyone currently paying into it and/or collecting from it!
How much money has government borrowed from the social security fund? According to Wikipedia, “as of June, 2019, the federal debt held by the public was $16.17 trillion and intra-governmental holdings were $5.8 trillion, for a total national debt of $22,03 trillion and that equates to $183,000.00 per taxpayer.” Check out the U.S. Debt Clock at: https://www.usdebtclock.org to confirm the clicking of a financial time bomb!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn