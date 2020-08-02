Letter: Social workers can aid police officers

Follow the excellent article on congressional candidates' views on police reform in The Citizen, each candidate makes good points. Let me add another one. As a retired clinical social worker, I have experienced the company and assistance of police officers when going into a potentially hostile environment to do a mental health assessment. Police officers should not be expected to handle all kinds of cases when responding to a 911 call. Many that involve domestic violence, mental health behavior or even substance abuse, would benefit from the calming and assessment skills of a clinical social worker. Consider having such a professional on staff with the police department.