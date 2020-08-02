You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Social workers can aid police officers
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Social workers can aid police officers

{{featured_button_text}}

Follow the excellent article on congressional candidates' views on police reform in The Citizen, each candidate makes good points. Let me add another one. As a retired clinical social worker, I have experienced the company and assistance of police officers when going into a potentially hostile environment to do a mental health assessment. Police officers should not be expected to handle all kinds of cases when responding to a 911 call. Many that involve domestic violence, mental health behavior or even substance abuse, would benefit from the calming and assessment skills of a clinical social worker. Consider having such a professional on staff with the police department.

Joyce Trickett

Auburn

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News