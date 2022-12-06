Letter: Society is the cause of mass shootings

A recent letter by R.L. Searles puzzled me. Searles believes hydrofracking should be banned in NYS; it has been for years!

Searles also stated the 1994 assault weapons prevented crime when in fact statistics from the DOJ show the ban had little to no effect on crime rates.

Biden recently stated "there is no socially redeeming value" for semi-automatic weapons. So ... Mr. Prez, where does this leave people that favor the semi-auto shotgun for trap and skeet shooting? For duck hunters? For Olympics shooters?

Semi-automatic weapons have been in existence since the late 1800s. The base design/function is relatively the same with improvements in features and reliability. The Remington Model 8 (early 1900s) was a semiautomatic firearm that could be purchased via the mail and yet no mass shootings were happening then. The biggest changes we have are societal; we are an angry society. People are more reactive due to the pandemic, and we have a polarizing and divisive political climate. And ... many people are living in fear or anxiety due to perceived lack of leadership from many politicians across the board, from ALL parties.

The shooter in Buffalo paid no attention to any of the laws in the SAFE Act, a bill that then-Governor Cuomo stated would stop mass shootings. The recent shooter at Walmart in Virginia stated he wished his parents had paid attention to his "social inequities." I believe he was crying for help and no one listened. The other shooting in Virginia could also have been prevented had someone listened/paid attention and taken action. Parroting the phrase "common sense gun control" and passing laws will have little to know effect when the people passing them do not address the root cause of the problem. The problem is our society; our problem is people, not the tool. If anyone believes the tool is the problem then we should hold Seagram's Distillery or the auto industry responsible for drunk drivers!

Loss of lives through violence is horrible no matter the cause. History has also shown we cannot effectively legislate morality consistently and passing more laws is like sticking more fingers into the dike. We need to take a closer look at our society and look deeper into what motivates people's behaviors. That approach would be more difficult than passing more laws, but I believe it would produce a result that would better serve ALL of us.

Tom Adessa

Auburn