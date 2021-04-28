Letter: Solar panels unsightly and inefficient

It was easy for us turn down the solar, because what some people do not realize is that we are to leave land improved, not destroyed. The solar company wanted 100% control of 900 of our acres. Solar is not an efficient use of land, in our area. What about geothermal, which is 74.3% reliable in comparison to 17+% with solar. Also if the owners and presidents of the solar farm companies, and our governor, had solar 300 feet away surrounding their foundations, that would be leading by example. Instead it appears to me, that it’s discriminating against the poor. The wealthy have their beautiful views, but solar farms are forcing solar panels to be 300 feet from foundations, or 100 feet away from property lines.