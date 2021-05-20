Letter: Solitary confinement a tool of oppression

In 1982 I was in solitary confinement in Auburn Correctional Facility for "disobeying a direct order." I was given 120 days in solitary for this infraction. I was 23 years old and a very long way from my home in Brooklyn. In solitary we were allowed three showers a week. On one of those days a correctional officer ended my shower after six minutes, and I was still covered in soap and suds. The officer insisted that I come out of the shower. I refused because I wanted to rinse off, but a sergeant and additional officers appeared. The sergeant attempted to grab me, but we slipped on the wet floor and grappled like a scene out of a cowboy movie bar fight. Around twenty officers entered the showers to intervene. They grabbed hold of my left leg and beat their batons on it unmercifully. I was dragged out of the shower by several officers, swollen, beaten and bloodied. When I stood up, my left leg collapsed and I fell back to the floor in pain. My left knee was shattered.