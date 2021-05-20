Letter: Solitary confinement a tool of oppression

In 1982 I was in solitary confinement in Auburn Correctional Facility for "disobeying a direct order." I was given 120 days in solitary for this infraction. I was 23 years old and a very long way from my home in Brooklyn. In solitary we were allowed three showers a week. On one of those days a correctional officer ended my shower after six minutes, and I was still covered in soap and suds. The officer insisted that I come out of the shower. I refused because I wanted to rinse off, but a sergeant and additional officers appeared. The sergeant attempted to grab me, but we slipped on the wet floor and grappled like a scene out of a cowboy movie bar fight. Around twenty officers entered the showers to intervene. They grabbed hold of my left leg and beat their batons on it unmercifully. I was dragged out of the shower by several officers, swollen, beaten and bloodied. When I stood up, my left leg collapsed and I fell back to the floor in pain. My left knee was shattered.
Today, I cannot properly walk down the stairs without some form of pain or discomfort. My story haunts me, but it is just one of many.
A lawsuit filed recently by the union representing correctional officers and sergeants argues that solitary confinement keeps prisons safe, that new reforms will endanger staff. This action is nothing more than a reflection of the union’s commitment to the oppression of Black and Brown people.
About 200 people age 18 to 24 are in solitary confinement in New York’s prisons; 87% of them are Black and Brown. Solitary confinement can impact the brain development of young adults. People who experience this isolation are more likely to develop anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and psychosis. The practice also affects physical health, increasing a person's risk for fractures, vision loss, chronic pain, and premature death.
My left knee is a constant reminder that solitary confinement could have cost me my life, and of the hardships faced by thousands still struggling under dangerous prison conditions. Had HALT been law in 1982, I would not have been in the situation I was in, and neither would those officers or that sergeant. I call upon the union to drop this baseless lawsuit and embrace the reforms that HALT will bring, for the health, safety and liberation of us all.
Tyrrell Muhammad
Brooklyn
Tyrrell Muhammad is senior advocate for the Correctional Association of New York.