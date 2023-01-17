Letter: Some advice for our new congresswoman

Congratulations, Congresswoman Tenney, on your appointment to the Ways and Means Committee. As one of your constituents, I am sure you are going to flip every page of every application of every company and or individual who applied for any type of COVID relief package. But please pay very close attention to those who received money but said the virus was a hoax. Or those who said the vaccines mandates were the government implanting some tracking device.

Your Republican colleagues, Elise Stefanik, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, MTG, Paul Gosar, just to name a few, spewed falsehoods and lies about COVID, vaccines and effectiveness of masks.

Now, as your party talks of tax cuts and slashing the Social Security benefits, just remember it was twice-impeached Trump who signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a $1.9 trillion, with a T, tax bill that corporations benefited from, not the worker. Stagnant raises to the hard working, lower level employees while CEOs, CFOs, COOs, shareholders, board of directors got their due, more money and COVID relief.

As for the man who sold his soul to numerous members, for power and pride, whom you voted for, I think all 15 times, best keep a sharp eye on things. Don’t think the speaker is as credible as he wants us to believe. When asked about George Santos, his answer, laughable as it sounded, tells me Santos was a plant by the GOP and/or Trump. Santos deceived Nassau County voters, suddenly flew out of debt and won by tugging the heartstrings of New York District 3. It does appear so inappropriate, especially when so many of your party exploited voter fraud when naught, zilch, nada evidence supported such violent, deadly ideas.

R.L. Searles

Sennett