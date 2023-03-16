I didn't have to have a high IQ in order to quit smoking! I simply stopped smoking before it was too late to quit!

How unfortunate it is that despite all the proof shown of how bad smoking is to one's health, the vast majority of folks will smoke despite their health being seriously jeopardized!

It's not just about what we do to ourselves, it's also what others do by their example(s) which is damaging to the vast majority of us ... as well as our Democracy!

For example, it's the alarming conduct of many of our country's leaders whose examples are what most of today's youth seems to be following!

And although the church teaches that money isn't everything, perhaps it's also many of those same people in government who are telling us that it is.

When asked the difference between a politician and a statesman, J.F. Clark replied, “A politician thinks of the next election, a statesman of the next generation.”

And although there's always been a (questionable) understanding that "church and state" had to stay disconnected, it was President Theodore Roosevelt who believed they were connected. One of his famous quotes was that “a man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad.”

Mark Twain also had a saying about actions versus words. “The difference between the right action and the almost right action is the difference between the lightning and the lightning bug.”

It's no wonder the majority of the very wealthy don't want to agree to what President Biden wants them to do: Pay their fair share of taxes! (No wonder the monies – behind the scene – that are paying for ads to have Trump re-elected are being paid for by most of them also!)

Depending on which of the over 1,600 denominations in this country that teach reincarnation (described as: “reaping what you sow” — might mean: “If you don't like the color of someone's skin then that could be one of the reasons you might be born blind in your next lifetime.”)

And because I came back into this lifetime – proof I'm not perfect – I can also say that: “It's because none of us are perfect that we are guaranteed not to be crucified.”

End of sermon.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn