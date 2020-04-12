Letter: Some people fail to use common sense

While my wife (with mask and gloves) went into the Dollar Tree, I waited in the car. She was in the store probably 20 minutes, and I counted 20 people who went in after her — 16 of whom were wearing neither masks or gloves! Are you people living under rocks somewhere? Masks should be worn, gloves should be worn, at least 6 feet of distance should be maintained, and hands should be washed. Listen to the news. Follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC. Let’s stop this thing!