Letter: Some people fail to use common sense
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Some people fail to use common sense

{{featured_button_text}}

While my wife (with mask and gloves) went into the Dollar Tree, I waited in the car. She was in the store probably 20 minutes, and I counted 20 people who went in after her — 16 of whom were wearing neither masks or gloves! Are you people living under rocks somewhere? Masks should be worn, gloves should be worn, at least 6 feet of distance should be maintained, and hands should be washed. Listen to the news. Follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC. Let’s stop this thing!

Another observation: Two people threw lit cigarettes into the parking lot, and one took a bag of trash out of the car and put it down in the parking lot next to the rear tire of the car, went into the store, came out and drove away. There’s a trash/ashtray receptacle right there at the front of the store! Are you kidding me?!

Jerry Hall

Moravia

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Armstron and Buschman

I would like to publicly thank all the individuals who are, and have been since the start of the health crisis, continuing to report for work …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News