Letter: Some people fail to use common sense

While my wife (with mask and gloves) went into the Dollar Tree, I waited in the car. She was in the store probably 20 minutes, and I counted 20 people who went in after her — 16 of whom were wearing neither masks or gloves! Are you people living under rocks somewhere? Masks should be worn, gloves should be worn, at least 6 feet of distance should be maintained, and hands should be washed. Listen to the news. Follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC. Let’s stop this thing!
Another observation: Two people threw lit cigarettes into the parking lot, and one took a bag of trash out of the car and put it down in the parking lot next to the rear tire of the car, went into the store, came out and drove away. There’s a trash/ashtray receptacle right there at the front of the store! Are you kidding me?!
Jerry Hall
Moravia
