In reference to the 19-year-old youth over in England who was killed by a wife of a U.S. diplomat, and his parents who come here seeking justice:
Isn't it strange that this story has vanished from the news, and these parents were treated with contempt? This woman gets off with cold-blooded murder just because of her connections.
Let's see the last time this happened was on a Friday night, July 18, 1969, at Martha's Vineyard by a senator, Ted Kennedy.
Perhaps the folks who took this story off the air are the liberals. After all, they control the news media.
You have free articles remaining.
Is it any wonder the Fourth of July is a sham and a lie in this nation? Because if you have connections like Ted Kennedy or this woman, then you have it made. Otherwise, anybody else who is imprisoned unjustly ... well too bad for them.
However, God knows these parents, and He feels for them, and He will bring justice to them.
William Hopkins
Auburn