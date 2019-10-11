This letter goes out to the speeder who hit and killed a neighborhood cat on my street when I was at work, in broad daylight. The cat was a young male with black short fur. This is a dead-end street, for crying out loud, and you should never go over 10 mph.
If you were a decent person you would have offered to send him to the pet cemetery, which would not have cost much on the thrift plan versus the full memorial. Yet you wanted credit for admitting you hit the cat. You left him with an elderly lady like she should have patted you on the back. You do not even live in this neighborhood.
You will get your karma. Fort Hill is covered with ley lines and Native American sacred spots and bad activity is not welcome there, either. As a low life, you have zero character aside from the freaking emojis on your cell phone.
Many of us are tired of drug dealing and suspicious activities on our streets at all hours. People are watching the parked cars with people sitting inside, the speeding, and whatever you are up to, but you do not realize how easily they can see outside.
Stop your speeding and drug dealing (whichever applies) and get right with God before you hurt any more animals or kids.
Lisa Backus
Auburn