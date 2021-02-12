Letter: Some people talk without any substance
A guide to life:
"The length of a conversation don't tell nothin' about the size of the intellect."
Carmen Bertonica
Auburn
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn history sanctifies our Auburn High School name.
The mayor and city council are totally uncaring to the hard-working citizens of Auburn, New York. Two months ago, these "representatives" gave…
- Updated
Personally, I like the name of Auburn High School as it is because it can not be argued that it represents Auburn, New York, and all of the re…
Here we are more than a month into the coronavirus vaccination campaign and it appears that there are still many elderly residents of rural Ca…
- Updated
A house on Seward Avenue, Auburn, New York, has an unfurled flag attached to a porch column. The flag, 3 feet by 6 feet, is navy blue with lar…
There now exists a large faction of authoritarianism in the Republican party and that's a definite indication that the old GOP is gone forever!
- Updated
Auburn High or Harriet Tubman High, who should decide? A handful of students and a former politician would like to change AHS to Harriet Tubma…
Regarding Mr. Duckett's comments relative to overdose deaths in the county (Feb. 2 edition of The Citizen) being solely related to the increas…
I find it more than a little interesting that the same Republicans in the Congress and Senate who passed the $2 trillion tax package without b…
Few people can disagree that we have experienced the worst election cycle in our country’s history. We had an incumbent whose aggressive blust…