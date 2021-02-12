 Skip to main content
Letter: Some people talk without any substance
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Some people talk without any substance

A guide to life:

"The length of a conversation don't tell nothin' about the size of the intellect."

Carmen Bertonica

Auburn

