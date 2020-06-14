Letter: Some seek to destroy our country
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Some seek to destroy our country

{{featured_button_text}}

The shocking video in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minnesota was promulgated by certain groups who are looking not for the healing of a nation but seeking to destroy our country.

They seek anarchy, the absence of government, lawless confusion and political disorder.

Let's listen to the family of George Floyd as they are the voice of reason versus the voice of evil — which wants to destroy us.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News