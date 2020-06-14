Letter: Some seek to destroy our country

The shocking video in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minnesota was promulgated by certain groups who are looking not for the healing of a nation but seeking to destroy our country.
They seek anarchy, the absence of government, lawless confusion and political disorder.
Let's listen to the family of George Floyd as they are the voice of reason versus the voice of evil — which wants to destroy us.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
