Letter: Some state leaders tolerate destruction

Could someone clarify this reasoning for me?
For the past 60 days, cities such as New York, Chicago and Portland have tolerated destruction with the support of some mayors and governors. The power is in their hands.
Their refusal of help from federal government agencies is puzzling.
Like Nero, they fiddled while Rome burned.
In the meantime, the massacre of the innocents goes on — incredible.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
