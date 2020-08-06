Letter: Some state leaders tolerate destruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Could someone clarify this reasoning for me?

For the past 60 days, cities such as New York, Chicago and Portland have tolerated destruction with the support of some mayors and governors. The power is in their hands.

Their refusal of help from federal government agencies is puzzling.

Like Nero, they fiddled while Rome burned.

In the meantime, the massacre of the innocents goes on — incredible.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

