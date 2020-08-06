You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Some state leaders tolerate destruction
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Some state leaders tolerate destruction

{{featured_button_text}}

Could someone clarify this reasoning for me?

For the past 60 days, cities such as New York, Chicago and Portland have tolerated destruction with the support of some mayors and governors. The power is in their hands.

Their refusal of help from federal government agencies is puzzling.

Like Nero, they fiddled while Rome burned.

In the meantime, the massacre of the innocents goes on — incredible.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News