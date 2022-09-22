Letter: Some things are not open for debate

There are a lot of reasons why things are as bad as they are in America. One that keeps coming back to me is the existence of evil. Evil is not spoken of much anymore. That's because there is a new sheriff in town, a new philosophy about life: "It's all good." I say evil either exists (it's not all good), or it's all good. Both philosophies can't be true.

Sure, liberals will call evil for citizens refusing to watch out for others in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Conservatives will call evil for citizens supporting abortion rights. Public policy debate and law-making will decide how evil each of those practices are (how steep the penalties might be).

But, how do we explain a doctor poisoning IV bags for use in a hospital, or a county government official murdering a reporter whose reporting he did not like, or active shooters in elementary schools? I call that pure evil, evil on another level.

We no longer consult, or at least interpret correctly, our ancient books of historical wisdom, like the Bible. The Bible is pretty clear. From the beginning, civilization has had to deal with periods of time where "The wickedness of man was great in the earth, and every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually." (Genesis 6:5, KJV) America is not there, but that's the direction we seem to be heading.

However, I am worried that what will finally get us there is not random acts of pure evil but the more subtle acts of evil in high places: political evil, financial evil, even theological evil. There are deeply evil persons in high places in every institution in America. When those kinds of folks convert a few others to their views, then pure evil can get a full head of steam. Voltaire wrote, "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."

The Bible talks about these folks. "Their feet run to evil." "They proceed from evil to evil." "They call evil good, and good evil."

Jesus prayed: "Deliver us from evil." I believe it is ordinary folks who need to get themselves educated and provide the answer to Jesus' prayer by getting involved as good citizens, not evil ones.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah