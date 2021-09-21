Letter: Songs reflect the way of the world

Yes, It truly is a song-filled world.

Yes, "Welcome to My World." It's a world where a "Whole Lotta Shaking's Going On." In this world, "Something Just Isn't Right." "I'm Telling You Now," being enamored with the way things are is most certainly not my "Burning Love." I'd have to be a "Great Pretender" to say otherwise.

Weatherwise, "Singing in the Rain" certainly is no fun. I seem to have a bad case of the "Blacksmith Blues" and have no interest anymore even of wearing my "Blue Suede Shoes."

I'm still "Searching" for someone to "Answer Me" before there's another troublesome "High Noon" where disaster hits. So far it's hit here, there and everywhere with no end in sight, disastrously speaking. "I Promise to Remember" when living was less stressful. Back in the day when "Shake, Rattle and Roll" had to do with dancing, not disaster striking. "Cast Your Fate to the Wind." Yes, you can "Call the Wind Mariah" or any other name, but it's definitely going to be a "Wayward Wind," most likely carrying something bad. It's most likely not going to be "Poetry in Motion" watching it. "God Only Knows" what bad air the wind will be blowing. "Summer in the City" was so-so. Now the "Summertime" is gone. Now it's time for the "September Song." And hopefully, "The Autumn Leaves" will be blown by good winds, not bad ones.