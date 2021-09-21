Letter: Songs reflect the way of the world

Yes, It truly is a song-filled world.
Yes, "Welcome to My World." It's a world where a "Whole Lotta Shaking's Going On." In this world, "Something Just Isn't Right." "I'm Telling You Now," being enamored with the way things are is most certainly not my "Burning Love." I'd have to be a "Great Pretender" to say otherwise.
Weatherwise, "Singing in the Rain" certainly is no fun. I seem to have a bad case of the "Blacksmith Blues" and have no interest anymore even of wearing my "Blue Suede Shoes."
I'm still "Searching" for someone to "Answer Me" before there's another troublesome "High Noon" where disaster hits. So far it's hit here, there and everywhere with no end in sight, disastrously speaking. "I Promise to Remember" when living was less stressful. Back in the day when "Shake, Rattle and Roll" had to do with dancing, not disaster striking. "Cast Your Fate to the Wind." Yes, you can "Call the Wind Mariah" or any other name, but it's definitely going to be a "Wayward Wind," most likely carrying something bad. It's most likely not going to be "Poetry in Motion" watching it. "God Only Knows" what bad air the wind will be blowing. "Summer in the City" was so-so. Now the "Summertime" is gone. Now it's time for the "September Song." And hopefully, "The Autumn Leaves" will be blown by good winds, not bad ones.
Right now I'm heading down to "Winchester Cathedral" to pay a visit to the chapel and say "My Prayers" to God, asking for better days for everyone. On the way back, I give thanks to "My Special Angel" and God, too, for taking good care of me always. No, on the way back I'm not driving my "Hot Rod Lincoln." "I'm Walking," not to "Blueberry Hill," not to "Tobacco Road," and no, not even to "Mocking Bird Hill," nor "Old Cape Cod" either. Yes, I'll probably be passing by "Heartbreak Hotel," which is a very depressing place to be near, but I've got to "Cross Over the Bridge" not bothering to look "Under the Boardwalk" but looking intently at the "Harbour Lights." I'm going to pass up the liquor store and not get any more "Tequila."
"Listen People," it is what it is. But like Yogi Berra once famously uttered," It Ain't Over Till It's Over." "Only You" and yours truly know God will see us through all the bad times.
Murray Lynch
Auburn