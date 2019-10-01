It is now the job of American patriots to save our democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, freedom of the press and all the freedoms we have enjoyed as the world's shining example of this system of government. It is clear that Congressman Katko refuses to do the job he swore to do and save us from a president who clearly believes he can do anything. There is more than enough information to impeach. The president is tearing the country apart. Katko is repeating White House talking points to defend his lawless conduct. The Trump-appointed IG stated that this is a "credible" and "urgent" complaint. Evidence of many crimes have surfaced. House Democrats had no choice about making this a formal impeachment inquiry since the president has unlawfully blocked every effort to investigate. I do know that the president's conversation with the Ukrainian President was inappropriate and criminal. Attorney General William Barr will not save us. Instead of fulfilling his sworn duty to uphold the law, he is working to conceal the president's lawless behavior and to persecute those who would call out the president's lawlessness. Mitch McConnell will not save us. He will insure that the president is found not guilty, in spite of his guilt. This is a call to all those who do not want to live under a dictatorship. Speak up loud and often — while we still can. We are the only ones who can save us now.
Diane Brickman
Liverpool