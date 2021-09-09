Letter: Special election needed to oust Biden

It looks like "Stretch" Wright, who is no Trump fan, has come to realize how bad and dangerous Biden is.

In his first eight months he has:

1. Picked his cabinet based on race and sex instead of merit

2. Let hundreds of thousands of illegals in the open southern border

3. Left our safe border with Canada closed

4. Kept businesses starving for employees

5. Fought against landlords

6. Tried to pass a $3.5 trillion welfare bill

7. Most importantly totally mishandled Afghanistan by misjudging the Taliban, discouraged the Afghan army by leaving it without air support or help by abandoning the Bagram Airport in the middle of the night. We bowed to our enemy, the Taliban, and lied to the America, leaving thousands trying to get out. We we left billions of dollars worth of tanks, planes and military equipment. He blamed Trump but Trump’s exit was conditional and would never been this disastrous, especially since we stopped losing American lives.