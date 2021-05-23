Letter: Special housing in prison misunderstood

I read the letter titled "Solitary confinement a tool of oppression." I agree, it is, but there is no such thing as "solitary confinement" in New York state prisons. There are, however, special housing units. The letter writer either has a bad memory or is simply not being truthful. Prison is for members of society who cannot follow the rules and laws of society; special housing is for prisoners who cannot follow the rules and laws of prison. A prisoner gets sent to special housing for a serious assault on staff or another inmate, having a weapon, etc. The tier system is similar to society. Tier 1 prison violations are like infractions, Tier 2 like misdemeanors, Tier 3 like felonies. A direct order is an infraction. The letter writer never would have been sent to SHU based on that, maybe lost a commissary buy or a few days recreation. And SHU is like every other cell block in the prison; the only difference is these inmates are separated from the rest of the population. There are five cells per "tank" in SHU so saying this is "solitary confinement" is a fallacy. An inmate in SHU can talk to his cellmates on either side of him. When I worked in SHU there was usually 50 to 60 inmates housed there. I could only laugh and picture a cartoon clown car when the letter writer stated "Around 20 officers entered the showers to intervene." The SHU shower is approximately 3-by-3 feet, good luck getting two officers in there let alone 20. Also, 20 officers would never respond to the SHU, just the five or six assigned there.