Letter: Special housing in prison misunderstood

I read the letter titled "Solitary confinement a tool of oppression." I agree, it is, but there is no such thing as "solitary confinement" in New York state prisons. There are, however, special housing units. The letter writer either has a bad memory or is simply not being truthful. Prison is for members of society who cannot follow the rules and laws of society; special housing is for prisoners who cannot follow the rules and laws of prison. A prisoner gets sent to special housing for a serious assault on staff or another inmate, having a weapon, etc. The tier system is similar to society. Tier 1 prison violations are like infractions, Tier 2 like misdemeanors, Tier 3 like felonies. A direct order is an infraction. The letter writer never would have been sent to SHU based on that, maybe lost a commissary buy or a few days recreation. And SHU is like every other cell block in the prison; the only difference is these inmates are separated from the rest of the population. There are five cells per "tank" in SHU so saying this is "solitary confinement" is a fallacy. An inmate in SHU can talk to his cellmates on either side of him. When I worked in SHU there was usually 50 to 60 inmates housed there. I could only laugh and picture a cartoon clown car when the letter writer stated "Around 20 officers entered the showers to intervene." The SHU shower is approximately 3-by-3 feet, good luck getting two officers in there let alone 20. Also, 20 officers would never respond to the SHU, just the five or six assigned there.
Many of the politicians who voted for the HALT law, like much of the general public, have no idea what an SHU is like. They hear "solitary confinement," which is a poor description, and picture the brutality they see from Hollywood, like the "box" in Cool Hand Luke. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Again, there is no solitary confinement in New York state prisons! If special housing units are eliminated, what deterrent is there to stop convicts from assaulting or killing Officers, nurses, teachers or other inmates?
Frank Petrosino
Auburn