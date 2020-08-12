Letter: Sporting events no place for protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good job, Suzanne Searing (July 24 letter), for speaking up. I agree with you. We should be able to have an opinion without being afraid of an attack by the people who do not agree with you.

I saw a picture of the Nationals (our champs) and Yankees kneeling during the National Anthem. Why? Because it makes news? I come to a game to enjoy it, not a protest. Yes, we can protest, but there is a time and place for it. This is not it. I was happy that baseball was not doing this but I was wrong. If it continues, I will not watch baseball anymore.

Also, do we support these players who disrespect our values and provide them with a free country while they make their million-dollar salaries? What about the soldiers who fought and died to give us the freedom that we have. Do we not respect them? Do their lives matter? What about the aborted babies that are happening. Do their lives matter?

Yes, we live in a free country because many men and women gave their lives for our freedom. We should remember them and respect them. Their lives do matter.

We as fans come to sports games to enjoy the game. Please do not do your protesting there. If you need to protest, do it away from the game so we as fans can enjoy the game.