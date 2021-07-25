Letter: SROs don't belong at board meetings

Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony is 100% correct and it's about time the APD picked up on the fact that the school resource officers should not be at the school board meetings in their capacity as officers of the law. That is definitely not what they were hired for and definitely a conflict of interest on many levels. Pulling these SROs from that capacity is the best thing that could happen. Unless an SRO is attending the meeting as a private citizen, they should not be anywhere in the building at the time of a school board meeting, unless they are assigned to a student event that is taking place during those hours that a school board meeting is taking place. Is there no other place to hold meetings other than on school grounds? The Auburn school district facility on Thornton Avenue, does it not have a conference area to hold a large number of adults and students? Was that not at one time a school? It should have some place to meet. I haven't been in Auburn High School since 1973, when I graduated from there, but I don't recall the library as being very large and it being rather cramped with front checkout areas, etc., and rows of books. It seems it would have not been a conducive place to be holding a meeting as it was anyway. But I digress from topic. It's been many years since I've worked in law enforcement, and looked into topics regarding many different aspect of grants, etc. The Hatch Act, was it a factor in this situation, with the SROs attending the meeting in their capacities as working to oversee and control the contingency of people attending? Grants help pay for these SRO positions; least the public not forget, grant money is nothing more than our tax dollars hard at work. It doesn't materialize out of thin air. Whether it is a state grant or a federal grant, it is still our tax dollars that they are using to fund those positions. Or any grant, for that matter.