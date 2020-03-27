Letter: State budget no place for policy

The COVID-19 pandemic is demanding so much of the state’s attention right now, but at the same time, the Legislature is being asked to pass a spending plan by April 1, a plan that we haven’t seen as of yet.

Rumors are swirling; what’s in it, what’s not and how can we possibly approve a spending plan, what may be literally overnight, when there is such a dismal prediction for much less revenue than originally thought. Some are predicting a decrease of between $4 and $7 billion not taking into account the separate $4 billion gap before COVID-19.

The virus has wreaked havoc on the stock market and indeed on nearly every aspect of normal life. It has caused massive disruption.

There is no question that the coronavirus must be addressed, but it should not be at the expense of good, solid budget decisions that will affect every taxpayer. Nothing should be rushed through because of the response to this crisis. It will end. What we don’t want is to be left with the remnants of bad policy that we will have to live with after the fact.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}