Letter: State overspends on public projects

Communities across New York are dealing with deteriorating infrastructure that requires significant investment. Considering the vast number of critical projects that must be tackled, we should expect state agencies to maximize every single taxpayer dollars that is earmarked for infrastructure.
Unfortunately, this is not the case. A major reason: New York’s insistence on project labor agreements.
Government-mandated PLA’s discourage open competition by disincentivizing merit shop contractors from bidding on taxpayer-funded construction projects. This, in turn, drives up the cost of important construction projects – resulting in less development and fewer local jobs.
In central New York, the state Department of Transportation recently solicited bids for a portion of sidewalks and trails for Empire State Trail program supported by Governor Cuomo. The state received five bids; with the lowest coming from CCI Companies of Madison County, a merit shop contractor who bid $17.3 million.
Despite the low bid from CCI, the DOT rejected all bids for being over the estimated budget. The move was understandable. However, the sleight of hand in the second bid request is where the problem really lies.
The DOT rebid the project. Unfortunately, this time, the DOT added a requirement that the project include a PLA, which they estimated would save $154,000. That estimate could not have been more wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
In the second bidding process, the state received just three bids for the project, with the contract being awarded to a union firm outside of Central New York at a cost of $19 million. In the end, taxpayers were on the hook for an additional $1.7 million for this project.
This example follows an increasing pattern of bids on public projects with projects requiring a PLA that benefits politically connected labor unions. It happened on this project as well as several at the renovated State Fairgrounds. Despite representing only a small percentage of the local workforce, union shops are often given preference by state and local governments. This wasteful approach drives up the costs for overburdened taxpayers across the state.
As a staunch advocate for upstate taxpayers, we have strongly opposed mandating negotiated PLAs on taxpayer-supported work. Instead, New York should embrace open competition and award work to the contractor who offers the best price and quality.
Doing so is not only important to the spirit of fair competition, but it ensures hardworking New Yorkers are getting the most for their money. In the case of the Empire State Trail project, leaders in Albany put special interests ahead of taxpayers.
Michael Kracker
Buffalo
Michael Kracker is executive director of Unshackle Upstate.