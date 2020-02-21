Letter: State overspends on public projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the second bidding process, the state received just three bids for the project, with the contract being awarded to a union firm outside of Central New York at a cost of $19 million. In the end, taxpayers were on the hook for an additional $1.7 million for this project.

This example follows an increasing pattern of bids on public projects with projects requiring a PLA that benefits politically connected labor unions. It happened on this project as well as several at the renovated State Fairgrounds. Despite representing only a small percentage of the local workforce, union shops are often given preference by state and local governments. This wasteful approach drives up the costs for overburdened taxpayers across the state.

As a staunch advocate for upstate taxpayers, we have strongly opposed mandating negotiated PLAs on taxpayer-supported work. Instead, New York should embrace open competition and award work to the contractor who offers the best price and quality.

Doing so is not only important to the spirit of fair competition, but it ensures hardworking New Yorkers are getting the most for their money. In the case of the Empire State Trail project, leaders in Albany put special interests ahead of taxpayers.

Michael Kracker

Buffalo

Michael Kracker is executive director of Unshackle Upstate.

