Letter: State program could greatly help Weedsport

Regarding the story headlined "NY budget: Hochul proposes $100M program to invest in rural downtown areas":

This would be a great way to put Weedsport on the map as the “Gateway to the Finger Lakes!” The money could make such a difference along North and South Seneca streets.

Let’s face it, coming off the Thruway and into the village, Weedsport gives an ugly impression with its gas stations, unattractive business facades and houses in disrepair, not to mention the lack of completed sidewalks on the commercial side of North Seneca Street.

To begin with, I can envision a small welcoming center where the baseball cage currently stands. Plantings of low maintenance dwarf flowering trees and shrubs would bring a welcoming feeling.

Weedsport with its rich history as a canal town should be showcased with events and I’m sure that the trustees of the historical society would be more than willing to lend a hand. This grant money from the state should not be a missed opportunity!

Bart A. Wasilenko

Weedsport

