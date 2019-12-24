Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s so-called “pro-business, pro-family” paid leave proposal is as typically tone-deaf Republican as it is absurd.
According to a recent article in The Citizen, it essentially consists of a loan against future tax credits. All it really amounts to is person borrowing money from themselves.
And it raises some interesting questions.
First, what if a person’s future employment situation doesn’t result in any opportunity for a tax credit. You can easily imagine a single parent who might most benefit from such a program find themselves unemployed or underemployed and never be able to pay back that loan. Is the government going to come and get it, garnish their wages, etc?
Second, the people who might most need access to a paid leave, the working poor, are far less likely to ever earn enough to qualify for a tax credit in the first place. Even if they would use the child tax credit to pay it off, all it becomes is a loan against future earnings. It’s obvious who benefits the most from this proposal, the more affluent higher paid workers. The very people who need it the least, who can afford to hire help at home, etc. I’m not surprised that it’s “Ivanka Approved.” I’m quite sure that Ivanka has never been concerned about how to provide care for a family member and work at job at the same time.
You have free articles remaining.
Just another example of Republican lack of any real understanding or empathy for the less affluent in this society. It’s not a positive benefit in any real sense. Typical tone-deaf Republican empty promise.
I’d be curious to know what John Katko’s opinion of Stefanik’s proposal is.
Richard Glenister
Locke