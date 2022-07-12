Letter: Stolen election lie must not survive

How will American history view the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 aftermath? There are clues. One is the ongoing Republican refusal to drop accusations of vote rigging. Another is a similar destabilizing event in British history.

One terribly dark year in England’s past (1666), there was civic sedition not less ghastly to the eyes and minds of Englanders than the 2020 election to so many Americans. Someone or some party set fire to London in the midst of heated factional discord rocking the nation. London literally burned to the ground. According to historian David Hume, some 400 of her most hallowed streets and some 13,000 homes were razed.

Accusations flew like chickens’ feathers, especially from the wealthy party that had not long before lost power in a bitter electoral process. The wealthy had recently clawed their way back into power, but now were accusing the commoners and their Catholic allies with stealing their beloved London.

But there were unanswered questions in both English and American versions of existential political treachery.

No one could think of a reason why the commoners and Catholics would profit in any way by burning down the city most of their own people lived in. In the same way, the American people have not been able to fathom why or how state election officials, with no previous history of criminal conspiracy, would act in a coordinated fashion to rig the outcome of strategically important vote counts. Did these two events result from real criminal activity, or just from unwillingness to accept events occurring naturally or lawfully?

Without evidence to support their shocking theory of sabotage, but with sufficient money to control the public narrative, the party of the wealthy in England erected a public monument inscribed with the accusation that the party of common Catholics perpetrated the crime, so future generations would know this was how London was stolen.

This particular conjunction of events and parties in English history makes for a vehicle to get to our real point here, a prediction about future elections, violent aftermaths and distorted reality in America.

If American history follows British history, the party of money will tell the 2020 election/Jan. 6 story however it wants, whenever it wants, and with or without justification. We are already seeing that play out. However, it must be said that the party of truth and sanity eventually won out in England, and the monument memorializing the big lie of a politicized burning of London was taken down after a number of years.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah