Letter: Stop getting information from the left

So it's been awhile since I've written a letter. I wanted to let the whole politics thing die down but well that's not happening is it? I'm about to give you all a crash course on politics. I'm going to teach you what was avoided in school. First and foremost when it comes to politics, you have to research both sides. That's key. If you only listen to one side's argument you are getting half the story. Second, you can't tear down the politician. You have to address the policies. The policies are the problems. The politicians just add to them. When you do nothing but attack a person you aren't discussing the topic at hand. It's time for you people to grow up. Act as an adult and stop letting high school politics destroy this country. I guarantee if you stop listening to CNN and other left-based news sources and started researching for yourself, you will find your views changing. I used to be a Democrat! Only because I didn't know any better. It's how I was taught to think ... or actually ... not to think. You want to vote? Be responsible and put your personal vendettas aside and do your job as a voter. Stop the hatred. Stop the ignorance. Stop the fraud. Stop the stupidity. Address the issue at hand. I never liked Trump as a person ... because I believed what I was told to believe about him. The problem is actions speak louder than words. Trump did what he said he was going to do. Expose and drain the swamp. The swamp creatures did everything and anything to stop from being exposed. Liars will continue to lie to get out of trouble. Is Trump perfect? No. You are delusional to think that all of us supporters agree with everything he does. He's not a god. He's a man. Politicians are not gods. They are public servants. Stop letting these crooks grow rich off of your ignorance. And by the way ... we don't live in a democracy! We live in a constitutional republic! Even the fraud in chief doesn't understand how our government works. He's a dictator. He's a fraud. He's a liar. He's a thief. He's a communist. He's racist. All the things they accuse the right of being. That's called mentalism. And you can cash that check at the bank without ID.