Letter: Stop glorifying abortion in the news

I am sick of listening to or reading about the legality of abortion. Abortion is a serious life-changing decision for many women and should not be politicized. The media is glorifying this brutal procedure that has many dire consequences. The news media is making it sound like a form of birth control that is acceptable. I know this brutal procedure causes many women to suffer regret and mental and physical conditions.
I feel the government should stop doing political advertising about having abortions and work on other important issues, not pregnancy.
Rosemary Donnelly
Jordan