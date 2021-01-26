Letter: Stop renaming things for Harriet Tubman

I believe it is time to stop renaming everything for Harriet Tubman. She is indeed a woman to be honored for her heroism but to rename everything for her or for anyone else is biased to say the least. Auburn High School was given that name from the beginning and has a history under that name. It is all inclusive and to change it to any other name would satisfy only some, not all. We already have many buildings, streets, etc. named for Harriet Tubman not to mention the beautiful mosaic of her. Let us build on what we have and leave the history of others alone.