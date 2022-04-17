Letter: Stop running those Goodman/Moynihan columns

I'm writing this response to an article written by Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan on April 9.

All you have to do is look at the political slant that these two use to see that they are communists. Actually they are both card-carrying communist and proud of it. Just like Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China.

It's easy to see why they always find something to write about, but it's even more surprising that the citizen from Auburn reports their garbage. These two are communists and we need to make sure they are not in our hometown newspaper.

Robert Fitzmaurice

Auburn

