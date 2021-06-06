Letter: Stop segregating based on vaccinations

Seems we are in a new age of segregation, doesn’t it? A new second class citizen has been established. Not by race, religion, or creed, not by sex or orientation of same. Not even by political party. A new citizen indeed. The unclean, those we should set aside, maybe we should even fear them! Who are they? Who’d have guessed? They are the Unvaccinated.
Our sporting events, our college graduations and yes, even Auburn City Hall have decided the Unvaccinated should be segregated from the obedient, the Vaccinated. What is next? Auburn Enlarged School system? Our kids? Will Auburn schools demand vaccination or separation?
Many are the reasons a person may choose vaccination against Covid-19. Conversely, many are the reasons one may choose against it. We shouldn’t look down on someone for choosing either option. However well-intended or mal-intended someone’s intention, to force participation in the program to vaccinate all people, results in the end of a loss of individual liberty and a social stigma for those who choose against the jab. Next time you’re out and about, take a good look at the signs of segregation. “Customers are permitted mask free after receiving both doses of vaccine against Covid-19.” Permitted? Really? Are you really OK with forcing a fellow citizen of our good city to comply?
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty or safety.” Benjamin Franklin. When have Auburnians ever been known to look at class or to cower in fear? Auburn! You are known for your freedom fighters! Harriet! William and Frances Seward and Thomas Osbourne, just to name a few.
My challenge to our citizens today is to be less afraid, more courageous and to remember your roots. Remember the importance of individual liberty and reject fear and shaming. Open your doors to everyone. No exceptions.
Oh! And get vaccinated and wear a mask if you want, it is your right. Protect yourself if you want! Then stand for your community members who also have the right to resist the vaccine. Go out and fight to end separation, mask mandates and for goodness’ sake, stop this nonsense of segregation.
Andrew Danner
Auburn