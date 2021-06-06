Letter: Stop segregating based on vaccinations

Seems we are in a new age of segregation, doesn’t it? A new second class citizen has been established. Not by race, religion, or creed, not by sex or orientation of same. Not even by political party. A new citizen indeed. The unclean, those we should set aside, maybe we should even fear them! Who are they? Who’d have guessed? They are the Unvaccinated.

Our sporting events, our college graduations and yes, even Auburn City Hall have decided the Unvaccinated should be segregated from the obedient, the Vaccinated. What is next? Auburn Enlarged School system? Our kids? Will Auburn schools demand vaccination or separation?

Many are the reasons a person may choose vaccination against Covid-19. Conversely, many are the reasons one may choose against it. We shouldn’t look down on someone for choosing either option. However well-intended or mal-intended someone’s intention, to force participation in the program to vaccinate all people, results in the end of a loss of individual liberty and a social stigma for those who choose against the jab. Next time you’re out and about, take a good look at the signs of segregation. “Customers are permitted mask free after receiving both doses of vaccine against Covid-19.” Permitted? Really? Are you really OK with forcing a fellow citizen of our good city to comply?