In response to Ed Rossmann's description of the congestion on Main Street in Aurora, I would add that we lack one basic amenity: a stop sign. State Route 90 passes through our village center. A stop sign at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Main Street (State Route 90) would make the area much safer. State Route 90 has a stop sign in King Ferry and in Locke, each of which have less pedestrian traffic than Aurora does. Why not a stop sign in Aurora?