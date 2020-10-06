Letter: Stop spreading fear about COVID-19

So The Citizen is helping to instill fear in people about COVID-19. An article about Cayuga County having more cases in September than April when it was at its peak. Obviously there is way more testing going on today than four or five months ago so of course the positive numbers will be higher. But if the positive numbers are so much higher now that there’s so much more testing being done then why aren’t the hospitals overflowing? And why aren’t the number of people dying higher now than then? Probably because we know now that from the age of birth through 60 years old, 99.98% of people are fine from COVID. A lot of them show no or little symptoms. So why if it basically affects the elderly and people with underlying conditions, 2.6 underlying conditions, according to the CDC, can’t we open back up the economy and let those who are most susceptible to the virus take the precautions they need to take? We’ve had a big spike in drug overdoses and suicides but does anyone talk about that ... look at the numbers here in Cayuga County for 2020 through the first 8 months ... they’re already higher than they were in 2019. What we are doing to business and families and our children’s education is going to be something very hard to come back from. And for everyone waiting for a vaccine to be the wonder cure, 80,000 people died from the flu in 2018 and correct me if I’m wrong but there’s been a flu vaccine for decades. And some people that get the vaccine die. COVID has become a political and financial football and families and businesses are suffering from it. People collecting taxpayer-funded paychecks and who will get taxpayer-funded retirements are making the decisions and it’s not hurting them financially!