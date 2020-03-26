Letter: Stop taxing our crucial benefits

As Americans are feeling the continuing deep pain of this COVID-19 plague — which was exacerbated by President Trump by not listening to the NIH, CDC, etc. to take immediate action on all fronts — he "may" be on the right track to help our economy.

It "appears" the president — and his rubber stamp congressional Republicans — have finally realized that the U.S. is heading for another 2008-09 deep recession, or worse, unless the feds bail out some failing businesses — and the millions of workers and families — with some badly needed cash, etc.

Trump is "planning" various cash infusions to Americans; loans to small businesses; increasing unemployment benefits; extending tax filing and paying to July 15, etc., and bailouts to various big corporations.

Great, but he should do more — and do it now!

The president should also implement the suspension of taxing unemployment insurance benefits — permanently.

This dumb tax provision has been on the books for decades. It has got to be "one" of the most inequitable tax provisions the Republicans have barrelled through Congress.

How can people, who've lost their jobs, afford to pay an income tax on their unemployment benefits?