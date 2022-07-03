Letter: Stop whining about the price of gas

I’m tired of all the whining about the price of gasoline.

First, a quick look at the EIA’s weekly gasoline consumption statistics shows only a very modest decline in gasoline consumption, nothing like the pandemic-produced decline of the past two years. If people learned to work from home then, why not now?

Second, the price of “gasoline” (aka electricity) for our EV is 55 cents per gallon equivalent. And we “fill up” at home, how inexpensive and convenient is that?

Third, the thermodynamic efficiency of our “gasoline” is about 90% compared to your gasoline’s 25%. Yes, that’s right, 75% of the energy in that $5 gasoline you buy is just going to waste.

And I’m not even going to mention our net-metered solar panels because that would just add insult to injury.

The next time you start to complain about the price of gasoline, remember, you could have planned ahead and take control of your energy prices, and not left it to the oil industry and Putin.

So, the next time you see me, please just don’t say anything about Biden or the economy, especially about the price of gasoline.

Richard Glenister

Locke

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0