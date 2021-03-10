Letter: Stores not at fault for maskless shoppers

I am increasingly concerned that responsible local stores like Wegmans and BJ’s are having to pay large fines – the cost of which is, no doubt, passed along to the rest of us – because a few knuckleheads refuse to comply with reasonable guidelines that protect all of us from a deadly virus.

Requiring the store to enforce the mask mandate, however, can be dangerous. In a world dominated by Trump and his lies, a security guard was shot for simply asking people to put on a mask. I ask you, what the hell is wrong with people?!

If you have a medical condition that makes it difficult to wear a mask, what are you doing in a supermarket endangering your own life? For God’s sake, use curbside pickup! Or ask a friend to pick up your groceries.

Meanwhile, anyone who still thinks that putting on a mask is a violation of their “freedom” is actually putting themselves, their families and the rest of us at risk. They should be held accountable, not the store. “No shirt, no shoes, no service” should also apply to masks and social distancing. The former is simply unsanitary; the latter is life threatening.

Janice Rose

Moravia

