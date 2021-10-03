Letter: Striving for Heaven will be worth the effort

What would it be like seeing and being in Heaven at first glance? It would probably go something like this: "Wow, what a sight to behold. I knew it would be awesome but this is beyond awesome. The brightness is unbelievable and everything around me is totally gorgeous. I'm sure God will be coming into view any time now and that will be totally awesome. Here comes family members and friends who I haven't seen in a long time coming to welcome me. Boy, talk about good times. This is the best of times ever. I can see every second spent in heaven is nothing but pure pleasure and total satisfaction. You can feel the love in the air. This is what life on Earth should have been but sadly never was. In Heaven there's no devil to deal with. What a relief that is. On Earth, people just can't seem to withstand the Devil's temptations. Having not to deal with that nasty trouble-making demon ever again for all in Heaven now is such a relief. Being totally free from all bad is what heaven is about. Being with our Heavenly Father, Heavenly Mother Mary, and Heavenly Brother Jesus, and of course the Holy Ghost, is so rewarding and wonderful. Roads paved with gold, garments of gold, wondrous surroundings, Heavenly banquets, meeting anyone we want to see, day in and day out. Of course in Heaven there are no days and nights, just an eternity, where there is no time. There's no more worries."