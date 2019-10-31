The Cayuga County Conservative Party is extremely proud of the slate of candidates we have endorsed for this year’s elections. We are proud that our great County Clerk Sue Dwyer is unopposed, and are very confident that our extremely capable District Attorney Jon Budelmann will be reelected to continue his great work. Cayuga County is fortunate to have a person of Jon’s intelligence and good judgement in such an important position.
The county Legislature races are of extreme importance this year. During the period of the last Democratic majority, the county Legislature was a disaster, and the taxpayers are paying a significant price for the leadership upheaval with the county administrator, and several top-level department heads. We need to maintain responsible leadership at the county level, and electing Tom Adessa, Ed Darrow and Hans Pecher along with re-electing Andrew Dennison, Mike Didio, and Chris Petrus will ensure this happens.
Auburn City Hall has been under one party control for too long, and with that comes “group think,” and a lack of public accountability. The Conservative Party endorsed slate of Tim Lattimore for mayor, and Adam Miller and Tim Locastro for city council offers a much-needed diversity of opinion, and ensure that public policy is made in public, not behind closed doors.
Our roster of endorsed candidates for town and village offices is outstanding. As examples we are very proud to endorse William Tarby for Throop supervisor and Peter Adams for Sennett supervisor. Both of these elected officials have done an outstanding job for their constituents and are worthy of re-election.
The Conservative Party is a proud pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small government party focused on fiscal responsibility and accountability. We are proud of our endorsed candidates, up and down the ballot, and are confident that they will serve the public well.
Please honor those who died for our American freedoms by exercising your right to vote, and please consider our Conservative Party endorsed candidates on Row “C” when you do.
David Pappert
Auburn
David Pappert is chairman of the Cayuga County Conservative Party.