Letter: Strong climate legislation badly needed

Unfortunately, the time for reflecting on the imperiled state of the natural world is past. The climate is changing. The scientists tell us so, main-steam media tells us so, and those of us who spend time outdoors in work or recreation are seeing the changes as well. The most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has laid out the future we will face if we fail to cut greenhouse gas emissions radically. It is not a pretty picture. However, the upcoming generations will see the results much more clearly than we can imagine.

The good news is that we now have a prime opportunity to do something extremely important to address the problem. Not since the American Clean Energy and Security Act of 2009 have we come close to passing an energy bill that would achieve energy independence, reduce global warming pollution and transition to a clean energy economy. That legislation, which proposed a cap and trade system to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, may very well have kept us out of our present predicament if it had not been killed by the filibuster. Our current once-in-a-generation shot at serious climate change legislation will be decided in negotiations over the remnants of the Build Back Better (BBB) bill, which also succumbed to the threat of the filibuster. If the climate provisions of BBB were to remain intact — with $555 billion in spending on tax incentives, tax credits and grants — and pass under reconciliation rules, it would move us toward achieving President Biden’s pledge to cut U.S. emission by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030. This is an opportunity we can ill-afford to squander. With the midterm elections looming, and with the likelihood that a less climate-friendly Congress will be seated, the post-election prospects for passing any serious climate legislation will be poor.