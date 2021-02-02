Letter: Students can honor Tubman in other ways

Auburn High School students and board of education: It was with a sense of community pride that I read The Citizen's article "Students seek to rename school." In this day of street riots and killings and peaceful marches and gatherings, to see Auburn High students follow the democratic process to make change is very gratifying.

In an effort to honor and recognize a person of the past, aren't we in a sense, dishonoring and disrespecting the people of the past who have graduated from Auburn High School? (I am not one of them.) If Harriet Tubman was born a free person in Auburn, instead of dying a free person in Auburn, she would have attended Auburn schools. It goes without saying, like you, she would have taken a stand on issues she believed in.