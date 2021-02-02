Letter: Students can honor Tubman in other ways

Auburn High School students and board of education: It was with a sense of community pride that I read The Citizen's article "Students seek to rename school." In this day of street riots and killings and peaceful marches and gatherings, to see Auburn High students follow the democratic process to make change is very gratifying.
In an effort to honor and recognize a person of the past, aren't we in a sense, dishonoring and disrespecting the people of the past who have graduated from Auburn High School? (I am not one of them.) If Harriet Tubman was born a free person in Auburn, instead of dying a free person in Auburn, she would have attended Auburn schools. It goes without saying, like you, she would have taken a stand on issues she believed in.
Has Harriet Tubman ever been given an honorary Auburn High School diploma? I recall reading in a prior Citizen article that a local descendant of "Aunt Harriet's" said that she loved fresh strawberries. Was she fond of strawberries because they were found wild along her path of the Underground Railroad? I can only imagine that a possible path north from Church Creek, Maryland, was to follow the Susquehanna River to the small Owego Creek to the Owasco Inlet. Imagine conductor Aunt Harriet saying to her passengers, "We'll know the Owasco because the water begins to towards the bright North Star and freedom. Keep the Owasco and its big lake on your right. My families in Auburn and Cayuga County will give you safe housing."
As some food for thought, and as if we need more on our mental plates, why not honor Aunt Harriet not only with an honorary Auburn high school diploma but with a wild strawberry path back home to Church Creek and Dorchester County, Maryland, where there is also a Harriet Tubman National Park?
How many schools are along the waterways from Auburn High School to Church Creek that would be willing to plant wild strawberries? How many people can we bring together for a project that will honor our history, add beauty and food to the landscape, and benefit our waterways?
I'm sure Harriet Tubman would be honored to be an "aunt" to Auburn High students. After all, who doesn't mind being called "aunt" or "uncle"?
Donnie DelloStritto
Sennett