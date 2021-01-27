Letter: Students can learn a lot from Tubman

To the lady who says “I am far from being a racist,” you may be but your idea is both racist and ignorant. To suggest that Auburn High School should not be named for Harriet Tubman because it is not an all-Black school shows a lack of understanding of Harriet Tubman’s life and what she stood for.

Before the school is renamed for such a venerable person, I would prefer that the graduation rates be substantially improved to a percentage in the 90+ range. Perhaps the renaming could be incentivized as a goal instead of a gesture.

I had hoped that adoption of the Positivity Project (focusing this week on Perseverance and Martin Luther King’s example of this trait) would have translated to higher standards resulting in higher graduation rates. “Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education,” King wrote. Harriet Tubman exemplified all 24 character traits that are the focus of the Project.

Judith G. Bryant

Auburn

