The Auburn Music Boosters have been running a fantastic summer music program for students. Open to both Auburn and surrounding area schools and to a full range of school age students, the program has a broad reach and draws a good group of students over a few different days per week. Communication over registration and scheduling has been easy and flexible, and the quality of the lessons has been top notch.

The ability to sustain training throughout the summer months has demonstrated tremendous growth in my own son's playing, and undoubtedly his Weedsport school music teacher will be surprised and grateful for the strides he is making in his abilities behind the snare drum. As a parent and a musician I greatly appreciate a program like this, and think it valuable to raise awareness to other students and parents of students that could benefit from this great opportunity.

I extend a deep a sincere Thank You to the program leaders, instructors, coordinators, facilities, and all that donate to make programs like this possible. I also applaud the parents that take the time to bring their students to these summer lessons, recognizing the importance of continued practice and training in their students craft.

Students of the program will give a concert on Friday August 11th at 6pm at the Equal Rights Heritage Center in downtown Auburn.

Andrew Cammer

Weedsport