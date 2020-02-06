Letter: Super Bowl show was in bad taste

It was a memorable Super Bowl halftime show to say the least. It was hyped as an all-female show that would be a “historic performance” that would “celebrate Latina women.”

What we got instead was 12 minutes of T and A with lots of butt jiggling and pole dancing. Janet Jackson’s split-second costume malfunction was nothing, in comparison.

In this era of the #meToo movement, clamoring to end sexual harassment of women and demand respect, I was stunned. Two women who could be influential role models displayed themselves as sex objects in front of arguably the largest audience on earth. What a missed opportunity.

If you present yourself as a sex object, you get treated as a sex object. It’s as simple as that. What’s that saying? “Be the change you wish to see.” I think a guy named Gandhi said it first.

I’m glad I was at an all adult party. If I had been at a party with children, I would have been especially chagrined, since the Super Bowl is supposed to be a family-friendly event. And then J Lo welcomed her 11-year-old daughter onto the stage. What a proud mother-daughter moment.

Kathleen Graber

Fleming

