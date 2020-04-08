Letter: Super neighbors brighten the world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yesterday my next door neighbor, Sara, called. She was going necessity shopping and asked me if I needed anything. I had just been to Walmart's seniors shopping hour so I told her "thank you but I'm in good shape." I hesitated and then, jokingly, asked her the obvious "if you find any toilet paper I could use a few rolls" as I was down to my last few. Nobody had any, I mused, because I had checked.

This morning, as I went to put out one of my dogs, I encountered a huge box containing 36 rolls of toilet paper! I called Sara immediately and thanked her profusely. She would not accept reimbursement. She said she would contact me if she ran out.

It's just toilet paper. There's nothing special about toilet paper. It simple accomplishes a job we don't like to talk about.

But Sara is a super hero. A shining, selfless, example of how we can help each other during these trying times. The best neighbor ever.

As I returned later to bring in my dog another neighbor a couple of houses down yelled "Hey Pete, how are you doing? Do you need anything?"

I am a senior citizen. I thought I'd never admit that. And I live alone. No family near by. I am not alone however. Super neighbors to the rescue! I have so much to be thankful for. I will try my best to be a super neighbor in return.