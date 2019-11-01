Even though we are not in his district, we are backing Thomas Adessa for the District 12 Legislative Race. My husband Dennis and I have known Tom for decades, he is honest, hard working, dedicated to any task and a lover of the environment.
Our children grew up together, we have attended functions with Tom and his family; Tom has also given back to the community in many ways without any fanfare. His business experience gives him the skills to know when to delegate certain tasks and when to roll up his sleeves to get the job done. We need that type of person in our County government. His campaign slogan of "Let's Work Together" says it all!
Please support Tom for District 12 County Legislature.
Cindy Baney
Fleming