Letter: Support carbon dividend for Earth Day

For the upcoming Earth Day, Judy Wright’s April 9 Eco Talk piece invites us to plant trees, take to the outdoors and consider how our actions may be impacting the environment and climate change.

She’s right, and we should take those steps. But fighting climate change takes more than little tweaks to our lifestyles. Change needs to happen throughout the economy, by incentivizing people and companies to move away from fossil fuels.

It’s easier than it sounds. A simple policy can very effectively reduce global warming: a fee on carbon. A carbon fee can be designed to be effective in reducing carbon emissions, encourage clean technology innovation, economically benefit all Americans, and protect American manufacturers from unfair foreign competition.

That’s exactly what the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) does. It imposes a fee on coal mines, oil refineries and natural gas processing plants. The fee starts out low and gradually escalates until emissions are low without causing economic shocks. It’ll unleash a chain of beneficial events: diminish demand for carbon-intensive energy, accelerate clean technology innovation, create new jobs, and ultimately reduce carbon output by 40% over 12 years and get the country to net zero emissions by 2050.