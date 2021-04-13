Letter: Support carbon dividend for Earth Day

For the upcoming Earth Day, Judy Wright’s April 9 Eco Talk piece invites us to plant trees, take to the outdoors and consider how our actions may be impacting the environment and climate change.
She’s right, and we should take those steps. But fighting climate change takes more than little tweaks to our lifestyles. Change needs to happen throughout the economy, by incentivizing people and companies to move away from fossil fuels.
It’s easier than it sounds. A simple policy can very effectively reduce global warming: a fee on carbon. A carbon fee can be designed to be effective in reducing carbon emissions, encourage clean technology innovation, economically benefit all Americans, and protect American manufacturers from unfair foreign competition.
That’s exactly what the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) does. It imposes a fee on coal mines, oil refineries and natural gas processing plants. The fee starts out low and gradually escalates until emissions are low without causing economic shocks. It’ll unleash a chain of beneficial events: diminish demand for carbon-intensive energy, accelerate clean technology innovation, create new jobs, and ultimately reduce carbon output by 40% over 12 years and get the country to net zero emissions by 2050.
The carbon fee will generate trillions of dollars to be distributed to all Americans in the form of a dividend, giving nearly $3,000 for a family of four by year 10. Thanks to this, 95% of low and middle wealth Americans will come out ahead or break even. An additional fee imposed on imports from countries without a similar carbon price will keep American manufacturers competitive at home.
EICDA is politically viable. When it was originally introduced in 2019, the bill earned 86 bipartisan co-sponsors in the previous Congress. It offers conservatives plenty to like – it acts as a market-based price signal, rather than bureaucratic regulation, to address climate change. It’s revenue-neutral, not Big Government. No negative impact on economic growth or employment. Exemptions for agriculture and the military are built in.
A carbon fee and dividend make so much sense that even major business lobby groups, faith organizations and the scientific community have recently come out in favor of it.
EICDA was reintroduced in the House on April 1. This Earth Day, why not go to energyinnovationact.org to support the bill?
Walter James
Liverpool