Auburn has never looked more beautiful to me than this summer, with flower plantings and baskets, street banners, murals, and streetscapes. As a relatively recent transplant (5 years ago) to Cayuga County, I'm proud of our county seat, even though I don't live in the city itself.

At a recent happy hour at Next Chapter, I was chatting with Auburn City Councillor, Jimmy Giannettino. In response to my inquiries, he reminded me of the many environmentally sound and forward-thinking steps that Auburn has been taking to address the climate crisis, save on energy costs, plants trees, etc.

On Friday September 15, people can show support for these actions at our local Climate Strike. It will be more like a "positive action" rally. Joining with cities across the globe, Cayuga Climate Action will celebrate all that we are doing locally to be climate resilient, in front of City Hall at 5:30 pm.

Our New York State Senator Rachel May will speak about steps she is championing to protect our waters and build rural prosperity, even during times of increasingly unpredictable weather. And local business owners, advocates, and leaders will share work underway to help Auburn and surrounding communities reduce waste, repurpose construction materials, reduce household energy costs, and take other climate-smart steps.

Climate change is causing chaotic conditions in places far and wide, from the Canadian wildfires, to the extreme heat in the south. Here in the Finger Lakes we have much to be grateful for; our climate impacts are more modest - at least so far! Let's be proactive and build our resiliency. Join us on Friday September 15 at 5:30 pm in front of City Hall to support climate activism in Cayuga County.

Rebecca Ruggles

Aurora